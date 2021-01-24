http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qxPx_O0AL9I/

Tweeted video shows a Tacoma, Washington, police officer driving an SUV through a crowd of street-racing supporters. Police officials say the officer feared for his safety as the crowd pounded on the windows while surrounding the SUV and refusing to let it pass.

Twitter user Libertad Sam posted a video showing a crowd surrounding a Seattle police SUV. After the officer made attempts to get the crowd to move, the driver accelerated and drove through the crowd.

As the officer speeds through the crowd, the vehicle appeared to lift up as it ran over one of the protesters.

A second video shows a slightly different angle and clearly shows one person in the crowd being run over by the vehicle. The police officer appears to back up, rev up the engine, and then charge into the crowd throwing bodies to the ground.

From the opposite side of the incident, a third video shows the person emerging from under the patrol unit as the driver speeds away.

Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow told the Tacoma News-Tribune that officers responded to reports of street racers and a crowd of people blocking the streets.

She said the officer was afraid the crowd would break his glass. “That prompted him to speed out of the scene for his own safety,” she explained.

The newspaper reported only one person had to be transported to a hospital. That person reportedly sustained a laceration.

The officer reportedly stopped a short distance away and reported the incident.

Antifa quickly responded to the incident and began utilizing Twitter to organize “a riot,” according to independent journalist Andy Ngo.

Social media journalist Kitty UnShackled tweeted another video showing Antifa protesters marching into the street.

Tacoma police officials told reporters they contacted the Pierce County Force Investigation Team to look into the alleged use of deadly force by the officer.

“I am concerned that our department is experiencing another use of deadly force incident,” Police Chief Mike Ake said in the written statement. “I send my thoughts to anyone who was injured in tonight’s event, and am committed to our Department’s full cooperation in the independent investigation and to assess the actions of the department’s response during the incident.”

