https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-netherlands-lockdown-riots-watercannons-burning-cop-cars/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Man down in #Eindhoven Netherlands! Water cannon dome shot during anti-lockdown demos. pic.twitter.com/AIwMRLs71O
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) January 24, 2021
Seattle and Portland could use this — clip runs 5 seconds
Chaos in Eindhoven…
JUST IN – Police cannot control #Eindhoven anti-lockdown rioters. The situation is out of control: cars burning, windows smashed, shops looted. pic.twitter.com/FsjNux5qSm
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 24, 2021
Police horse escapes…
NEW – Bricks are thrown at the central station of #Eindhoven (Netherlands).pic.twitter.com/r8hVqXyYsX
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 24, 2021
This shows why the horse had no rider…
Politiepaarden gaan onderuit bij confrontatie met demonstranten in #Eindhoven @HartvNL pic.twitter.com/AvI8A7FK3r
— Sam Hagens (@SamHvNL) January 24, 2021
Watch Live