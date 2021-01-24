https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-netherlands-lockdown-riots-watercannons-burning-cop-cars/

Posted by Kane on January 24, 2021 5:03 pm

Seattle and Portland could use this — clip runs 5 seconds

Chaos in Eindhoven…

Police horse escapes…

This shows why the horse had no rider…

Watch Live



