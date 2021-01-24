https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/24/watch-rand-paul-take-on-george-stephanopoulos-over-election-integrity-and-voter-fraud/

Kentucky’s Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky faced off with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday morning over concerns about election integrity and voter fraud.

“This election was not stolen,” Stephanopoulos put to Paul as his first question. “Do you accept that fact?”

“What I would say is that the debate over whether or not there was fraud should occur,” Paul said. “We never had any presentation in court where we actually looked at the evidence. Most of the cases were thrown out for lack of standing, which is a procedural way of not actually hearing the question. There were several states in which the law was changed by the secretary of State and not the state legislature. To me, those are clearly unconstitutional, and I think there’s there’s still a chance that those actually do finally work their way up to the Supreme Court.”

Paul continued, stating that election irregularities must be investigated for Americans to regain their trust in voting processes.

“If we want greater confidence in our elections, and 75 percent of Republicans agree with me, we do need to look at election integrity and we do need to see if we can restore confidence in the elections,” he said.







Stephanopoulos ignored the senator’s points about documented instances of people voting twice and counting votes from deceased people and illegal aliens to ask him, once again, to acknowledge that “this election was not stolen.”

“Seventy-five percent of Republicans agree with you because they were fed a big lie by President Trump and his supporters who say the election was stolen,” the ABC anchor said.

“George, George, George,” Paul interrupted. “Where you make a mistake is that people coming from the liberal side like you, you immediately say everything’s a lie instead of saying there are two sides to everything. Historically, what would happen is if I said that I thought there was fraud, you would interview someone else who said there wasn’t, but now you insert yourself in the middle and say the absolute fact is that everything I’m saying is a lie…you’re saying there was no fraud and it’s all been investigated. That’s just not true.”

Paul continued to say that he voted to certify the 2020 election, but that doesn’t mean all of his concerns about voting changes have evaporated. Instead, the irregularities he has seen have spurred him to take a stand against the claim the election was completely proper and secure.

“In Wisconsin, tens of thousands of absentee votes had only the name on them and no address. Historically, those were thrown out — this time they weren’t. They made special accommodations because they said, ‘Oh, it’s a pandemic and people forgot what their address was’ so they changed the law after the fact. That is wrong, that’s unconstitutional,” Paul said. “I plan on spending the next two years going around state to state and fixing these problems, and I won’t be cowed by liberals in the media who say, ‘There is no evidence here, you’re a liar if you talk about election fraud.’ No. Let’s have an open debate as a free country.”

When Stephanopoulos cited former Attorney General William Barr’s claim there was no evidence that fraud that occurred changed the final election results, Paul pointed out that fraud isn’t even being investigated to provide an ability draw a conclusion about the outcome.

“Yes, he said that. Yes, that was a pronouncement. There has been no thorough examination of all the states to see what problems we had and see if they can fix them,” Paul said. “I voted to certify the state electors because I think it would be wrong for Congress to overturn that, but at the same time, I’m not willing just to sit here and say, ‘Oh, everybody on the Republican side is a liar and there is no fraud.’ No, there were lots of problems and there were secretaries of state who illegally changed the law and that needs to be fixed and I’m going to work hard to fix it.”

Paul then noted that Stephanopoulos was sweeping election irregularities under the rug. He responded that a conclusion like that can only be drawn after full examination of the issues at hand.

“I don’t know whether it affected the election or not, but I have an open mind and if we actually examine this we find out it didn’t, that’s fine but it still should be fixed…I accepted the state certifications, but it doesn’t mean that I think that there wasn’t fraud, and that there weren’t problems that have to be investigated and it doesn’t mean that the law wasn’t broken,” Paul concluded.

Shortly after the segment, Paul took to Twitter to further explain his position and promise that he is devoted to investigating voting issues all across the nation.

“I voted to certify the electors and seat the new president. It’s not about that anymore. They won’t even admit there is election fraud and want to pretend nothing happened,” Paul wrote. “That’s why I’ll spend the next two years going to every state legislature trying to fix the laws, protect our vote, and stop election fraud.”

