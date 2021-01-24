https://noqreport.com/2021/01/24/what-are-the-odds-that-the-military-will-reinstate-donald-trump-as-potus/

According to many observers witnessing the new Alleged President Joe Biden and his administration, it appears that something seems off. The fact that President Donald Trump has been silent for so long also leads many to believe that something is going on behind the scenes that we are not privy to. Bob Dunlap, host of Bob & Eric Save America, joined this episode of Freedom One-On-One to discuss what he theorizes is actually going on… if true, it would be epic!

Is it possible that President Trump will retake the White House? According to Bob, it’s only a matter of time before the military steps in, arresting the Deep State and literally Draining the Swamp. Could it be possible that Joe Biden’s inauguration and alleged presidency is nothing more than a big giant sting operation? No stone is left unturned as we dive into all of the possibilities.

Conspiracy theories have gotten a bad wrap as of late. However, the reality is that we should all be open to theorize about what is going on. Question everything. If we shut down questions, we’ll never discover the truth. As we discuss some of the potential ways that President Trump could expose the Deep State and take back power (or did he even give up the power?!?), it’s important to use critical thinking. Take a look at the facts and make up your own mind. The reason the Left and Big Tech are trying to shut down conspiracy theorists is simply because they don’t want you to think for yourself. We cannot allow them to take away our freedom of expression from us. Question everything!

