https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/what-the-fake-inauguration-actually-looked-like/
About The Author
Related Posts
Don Surber – Why the Supreme Court must take this case…
December 3, 2020
Breaking — Second Judge Upholds Halt To Pennsylvania Certification…
November 28, 2020
Katie Couric wants in on the Purge…
January 18, 2021
Steve Cortes voter fraud math…
December 2, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy