The Biden administration is expected to put new travel restrictions into place this week:

Here’s our scoop: Biden on Monday will reimpose the 212F restrictions on UK, Brazil, Schengen Area that were scrapped by Trump on Jan. 18 — and add South Africa. CDC will also sign transit mask order Monday https://t.co/LTbPPNKOg6 — davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) January 24, 2021

Wow, the “rules” sure have changed:

These make for quite the shots and chaser.

First, from late January/early February of 2020:

JUST IN: The Trump administration has announced a ban on foreign national travel for those who have been in China within the last 14 days https://t.co/oBOXSrj8up — CNN (@CNN) January 31, 2020

We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 1, 2020

And now this from yesterday:

JUST IN: President Biden is expected to impose travel ban Monday for most non-US citizens traveling from South Africa, 2 White House officials say; Biden is also expected to reinstate restrictions affecting travel from the UK, Ireland, and parts of Europe. https://t.co/G41eqYBroH — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 24, 2021

It was only “xenophobic” when Trump or any Republican did it, obviously.

