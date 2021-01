https://newsthud.com/watch-bernie-says-were-gonna-push-joe-as-far-as-we-can-and-hes-off-to-a-good-start/

Appearing on CNN, former Presidential candidate Bernie Sander made it clear he was going to continue to push his progressive agenda to the Biden administration.

“We’re gonna push Joe, the president, as far as we can,” Bernie said.

“But given the fact that he’s been in office for less than a week, I think he is off to a good start,” he added.

WATCH: