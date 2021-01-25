https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/america-great-free-official-sarah-huckabee-sanders-announces-run-governor-arkansas-moving-video/

As was expected Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her run for Governor of Arkansas on Monday morning.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement in a moving video on her time as White House Spokesperson.

She will be an amazing governor.

And her rallies ought to incredible events.

President Trump would cheer the news if he wasn’t banned from speaking on the internet by the far left tech giants.

TRENDING: President Trump Is Drafting ‘Enemies List’ of Dirtbag Republicans to Primary — Is Moving Forward with Plans to Create “Patriot Party” for the People

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

