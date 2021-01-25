https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/600ec0d05db3705aa0a6b9e8
The Polish government has announced that Moderna has cancelled a delivery of its Covid-19 jab originally planned for Tuesday morning, forcing the country to consider modifying its vaccination schedule…
Dominion Voting Systems, an election equipment manufacturer that former President Donald Trump often blamed in his false comments about the 2020 election, has sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation. …
Budweiser will not be running a commercial during the Super Bowl for the first time in 37 years, and will use its marketing dollars to support Covid-19 vaccine awareness….
One year after Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, a push for safety measures has stalled in Congress amid the COVID-19 pandemic and industry opposition…
By Wayne Allyn Root Remember the old New Orleans Saints coach Jim Mora who went nuts at a press conference? “Playoffs? Playoffs? Don’t talk about playoffs! Are you kidding me?” You can quote me today:…