In response to the police SUV driving through a crowd that was mobbing the officer late Saturday night, antifa militants have converged on Tacoma to do what they do best: Destroy the city in some sort of demonstration of revenge.

They assaulted random bystanders, smashed up local businesses, destroyed cars, set fires in the street, and put the city’s traffic system under siege. You know, all the usual stuff we’ve come to expect in Seattle and Portland. Conspicuous by their absence are the Tacoma police, who also look to be following in the footsteps of their northwest brethren and ceding the city to the terrorists.

They also took their anger out on the courthouse:

