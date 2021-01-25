https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/antifa-smashes-tacoma-rampage/

(NEW YORK POST) — Antifa rioters started fires and trashed buildings in Tacoma, Washington, in outrage over viral video of a police officer driving his squad car through a crowd of illegal street racers.

Videos showed numerous fires and businesses smashed up late Sunday as more than 100 people took to the streets close to where the officer had sped through a crowd the previous night, running over at least one person.

At least two police cars were damaged during the rampage as some city buildings had to be evacuated, according to The News Tribune.

