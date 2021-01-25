https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/soon-joe-biden-sworn-chinese-regime-started-threatening-americans-taiwan/

As soon as the Biden Administration was sworn in as president, China started showing its true colors again. Biden’s pathetic response is to beg them to please stop.



So much was accomplished during the Trump Administration to force China to adhere to international rules regarding the theft of intellectual property and to address unfair trade with China. But as soon as the Biden Administration took over, China was back to its same old ways.

OAN reported yesterday:

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) called out the Chinese Communist Party over their alleged attempt to blackmail the Biden administration. On the Senate floor Friday, Cotton urged Joe Biden to take action against our most persistent adversary. TRENDING: President Trump Is Drafting ‘Enemies List’ of Dirtbag Republicans to Primary — Is Moving Forward with Plans to Create “Patriot Party” for the People This came after China issued a slew of sanctions against nearly 30 Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Cotton noted the sanctions were put in place just moments after Biden took office.

Cotton tweeted the following:

I call on the Biden administration to treat these sanctions as a day-one assault on the independence of its foreign policy by denouncing this intimidation in the strongest possible terms and acting reciprocally. pic.twitter.com/XgUbnYligm — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 22, 2021

In addition, on Saturday Breitbart reported:

The U.S. State Department on Saturday said it was concerned by China’s “pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbors, including Taiwan.” “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives,” Ned Price, a spokesman for the department, said in the statement. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said China on Saturday sent eight bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons and four fighter jets into its air defense identification zone just southwest of the island. The ministry said China on Sunday sent another 16 military aircraft of various types into the same area. The ministry said Taiwan responded by scrambling fighters, broadcasting warnings by radio and “deploying air defense missile systems to monitor the activity.” There was no immediate Chinese comment on Sunday.

China is again bold and doing whatever it likes now that Beijing Biden is in the White House. China acts like they own the Bidens and many would argue they do.



It’s back to business as usual

