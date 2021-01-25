https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/biden-adopting-trumpism-made-america-order/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — President Biden spent the first week of his administration taking executive action reversing many of former President Donald Trump’s signature policies, but on Monday, he will sign an order that has the hallmarks of Trumpism.

Biden will direct his federal government on Monday to update laws and regulations governing how it spends roughly $600 billion a year on contracts for goods and services. The order attempts to strengthen existing provisions giving workers and manufacturers in the United States preferential treatment, some of which haven’t been changed since 1954.

Specifically, Biden is asking agencies to tighten the requirements that need to be met for a product to be considered made in the U.S. He’s also requesting that they make it tougher for the government to justify buying foreign goods because of the price.

