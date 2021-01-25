https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-proposes-200-gun-tax-firearm-buyback-program-along-13-page-form-asks-fingerprints-photograph/

During the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden announced he will force gun owners of “assault weapons” to either sell their weapons to the government or register them under the National Firearms Act.

According to Joe Biden’s plan in order to register a firearm, you have to fill out a complicated 13-page application form and include a $200 gun tax for each firearm you own.

Your fingerprints and a photograph of yourself will be required on the form.

This will be a difficult program to enact for the Biden regime. In 2020 a record number of Americans bought guns. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation 8.4 million people bought a gun for the first time in 2020.

Townhall reported:

Joe Biden would force semiautomatic rifle owners to either participate in a gun buyback program, or register their firearm under the National Firearms Act, which requires the payment of a $200 tax. This would extend to AR-15s and other common household rifles. Those who do not comply would face up to 10 years in federal prison, and a potential $10,000 fine. This is yet another violation of Joe Biden’s pledge against any tax increase on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. In fact, it would hit working class Americans the hardest. As detailed on Biden’s campaign website, this proposal would give semiautomatic rifle and high capacity magazine owners two choices: participating in a gun buyback program or registering said guns and magazines under the National Firearms Act. This triggers the $200 tax for each gun and magazine registered. In order to register a firearm (or a magazine, under Joe Biden’s plan), you have to send in a 13-page, complicated application form with the $200 tax included, your fingerprints, and a photograph of yourself. In this way, the hurdles to legally own your weapon or high-capacity magazine go far beyond the expensive tax.

