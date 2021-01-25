https://www.teaparty.org/biden-regime-clearly-terrified-of-the-people-thousands-of-national-guard-asked-to-remain-in-dc-until-mid-march-461299/

(TeaParty.org Exclusive) – I know by this point I need not tell you how terrible the rioting was over the summer.

Billions of dollars of damage was caused in the name of “social justice” as the media lovingly covered the “fiery but mostly peaceful” protests with starry-eyed adoration.

Washington D.C. descended into warzone-like chaos, a historic church was vandalized and burned, and President Donald Trump had to be rushed to the bunker under the White House at first as Secret Service feared the grounds would be preached by the riotous vandals.

Meanwhile, exactly one already-suspect event perpetrated by Trump supporters (among others) at the Capitol Building on Inauguration Day and tens of thousands of National Guard troops are now installed in Washington D.C.

For the next two months.

What on earth?!

So we have an occupied capital now, because a man who supposedly received more totally real live human votes than any other candidate in history just got inaugurated.

Yeah, right.

These people are terrified of the people.

“The National Guard Bureau is working on a plan to call for thousands of volunteers from the 25,600 Guard members in Washington, D.C., to remain on duty in the city until as late as mid-March,” Military.com reported.

On Thursday, officials of the Guard announced that roughly 15,000 Air and Army National Guard troops were set to return to their home states over the weekend.

They had been deployed to Washington D.C. over the last two weeks to help federal law enforcement secure the Inauguration Day proceedings of President Joe Biden.

Who is totally the most popular president in history.

So popular, a handful of people and tens of thousands of members of the armed forces attended his inauguration, which is absolutely not at all what it looks like when you’re installed by a corrupt cabal rather than legitimately voted in by the people.

“While the inauguration took place peacefully, the Guard is still supporting requests from the U.S. Secret Service and federal law enforcement. Guard officials said Thursday that approximately 7,000 troops would likely remain in D.C. through the end of January,” Military.com continued.

The Guard will not be making anyone stay, however, and the troops who do remain beyond the initial 31-day mobilization order will do so as volunteers.

“We are not going to make anybody stay,” Guard Bureau spokesperson Nahaku McFadden said.

“We not only had 26,000 here in D.C., but there were also 7,000 supporting 30 state capitals around the country,” Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Nordhaus, director of Domestic Operations and Force Development for the National Guard Bureau, told Miltary.com.

This comes after broad bipartisan outrage to the treatment of men and women of the National Guard who were banished to cold parking garages following the Inauguration Day proceedings.

‘This is WRONG’: Bipartisan backlash rages against treatment of Natl Guard troops sent to Capitol https://t.co/BKRpYpau26 pic.twitter.com/pdD04WXAEs — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) January 22, 2021

Featured image credit: The National Guard – flickr.com/photos/thenationalguard/50859934212/

Copyright 2021. TeaParty.org

