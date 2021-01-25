https://www.newsmax.com/politics/wolf-biden-executiveorders-immigration/2021/01/24/id/1006972/

Former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf warned Sunday that President Joe Biden’s executive orders undoing some border controls on the southern border will trigger “an immigration and border security crisis.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Wolf called the rollback “really concerning.”

“[The actions] Biden and the administration have taken is actually going to cause an immigration and border security crisis on the southwest border and that’s something we don’t need right now,” he said.

“It’s really what I’m watching through these executive actions and through legislation that he’s also pushing as well,” he continued. “A number of these things concern me. The department has done a good job over the last several months of keeping increased number of folks coming to the border illegally, under control, and we’ve done that through a variety of different authorities. We’ve seen a roll back of some of the authorities. It really is concerning.”

According to Wolf, the new administration is in effect saying it won’t deport individuals “with final orders of removal, criminals in most cases, we’re not going to deport them for 100 days.”

“What the Biden administration is saying is we’re not going to deport them because we’re going to focus on other things,” Wolf said. “They’re moving resources to the border to process immigration, to process asylum claims. I think in a COVID-like environment that’s very dangerous.”

Wolf said the border wall system put in place in Trump administration “absolutely works.”

Border Patrol officers “will say they need an effective border wall system… they need the access roads, the lighting, the fiber optic cables, the entire package for them to do their jobs,” Wolf said.

“They said we don’t need a border wall system on every mile of that border. We need it in strategic locations. And that’s what [Customs and Border Protection] has done. But to say that we don’t need an effective border wall system in very high traffic areas, an area that we know cartels use over of and over again. I think is very naive. I think it’s the wrong approach.”

