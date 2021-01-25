https://thepostmillennial.com/blm-activist-being-held-for-stealing-a-rifle-out-of-a-burning-police-car-during-seattle-riots-now-charged-with-murder

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

A 25 year old man who was being held on federal charges for allegedly stealing a rifle from a burned-out police car during a riot in Seattle last spring, now faces a second degree murder charge in an unrelated shooting.

On Friday, the King County Prosecutor’s office announced Jacob D. Little, of Everett, WA was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault for a shooting in a Renton, WA parking lot in August where a 25-year-old man was killed and a 15-year-old boy was injured. According to federal documents, Little “disliked the police and showed support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.”

Little was already in federal custody facing a charge that he took a Colt M-4 rifle and silencer from a burned out Seattle police car on May 30, during the riots in the city over the death of George Floyd. Little was seen carrying the weapon days after the riot at local gun range. The federal officers who charged Little described him as very “well-armed.” Little allegedly tried to sell the rifle for $900. The rifle has not yet been located.

According to court documents, the shooting occurred early on Aug. 30 during a meeting of car enthusiasts in a Renton parking lot. Renton Police Detective Jason Renggli said following a fight in the parking lot, video evidence showed Little and a man named D’Andre Flynn firing handguns into the air. As Flynn turned to walk away, Little aimed at Flynn’s back and fired two shots. The detective added that one of the bullets killed Flynn, and another injured a 15-year-old boy who was sitting in a car half a block away and was not involved in the fight. The boy was hit in the shoulder and survived.

The documents also stated that a friend of Little’s told police that Little and Flynn had argued before the shooting and pressed handguns into the other’s midsections.

Another man in the parking lot was shot a several times in the legs, but police have not yet been able to determine who fired those shots.

King County prosecutors said the video and pictures of the shooting appear to match pictures posted on social media during the May 30 riot. Federal agents identified Little as the man seen in the images stealing a zipped nylon bag containing the rifle from one of six burned and SPD patrol cars.

According to federal documents, a tipster and a roomate of Little’s recognized Little from the photos and contacted the authorities. A search warrant for Little’s residence in Everett revealed the exact clothing, boots, and the backpack the man in the riot photos was seen wearing.

Little is being held in Federal detention center in SeaTac, WA. The charges for the theft of the rile from the police carry a potential 10 year sentence and a $250,000 fine even before the murder and assault charges are filed. King County prosecutors are asking for a $2 million dollar bail for the new charges.



