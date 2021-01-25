https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-dominion-files-1-3-billion-lawsuit-rudy-giuliani/

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a massive $1.3 billion lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani.

The controversial company filed a lawsuit for the same amount against pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, who has also been fighting tooth and nail against election fraud, earlier this month.

Dominion’s director of product strategy and security, Eric Coomer, also filed a lawsuit in December against President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Giuliani, Powell, Newsmax, One America News Network, OANN reporter Chanel Rion, Michelle Malkin and others that he has accused of civil conspiracy and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The 107 page lawsuit against Giuliani was filed in the Federal District Court in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning.

Dominion claims that allegations of election fraud were “demonstrably false.” It also brings up the protest at the Capitol on January 6.

“During a court hearing contesting the results of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania, Rudy Giuliani admitted that the Trump Campaign ‘doesn’t plead fraud’ and that ‘this is not a fraud case.’ Although he was unwilling to make false election fraud claims about Dominion and its voting machines in a court of law because he knew those allegations are false, he and his allies manufactured and disseminated the ‘Big Lie,’ which foreseeably went viral and deceived millions of people into believing that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election,” the lawsuit states. “Giuliani reportedly demanded $20,000 per day for that Big Lie. But he also cashed in by hosting a podcast where he exploited election falsehoods to market gold coins, supplements, cigars, and protection from ‘cyberthieves.’ Even after the United States Capitol had been stormed by rioters who had been deceived by Giuliani and his allies, Giuliani shirked responsibility for the consequences of his words and repeated the Big Lie again.”

The lawsuit also names a slew of other people that they might be planning to target with lawsuits as well.

“As a result of the defamatory falsehoods peddled by Giuliani—in concert with Sidney Powell, Russell Ramsland, L. Lin Wood, Mike Lindell, Patrick Byrne, Lou Dobbs, Fox News, Fox Business, Newsmax, One America News Network (‘OAN’), The Epoch Times, and other like-minded allies and media outlets determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election—Dominion’s founder and employees have been harassed and have received death threats, and Dominion has suffered unprecedented and irreparable harm,” the lawsuit continues.

Earlier this month, when they filed the lawsuit against Powell, a lawyer for the company said that they are “still weighing whether to sue Trump.”

To win the lawsuits, Dominion must prove that the people they are suing were acting in “actual malice,” and not sincere belief that the company helped to rig the election against the president.

The post BREAKING: Dominion Files $1.3 Billion Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

