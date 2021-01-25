https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-dominion-sues-rudy-giuliani-for-1-3-billion-over-election-claims

Dominion Voting Systems sued Rudy Giuliani on Monday for allegedly making false claims about the company during the 2020 election.

Dominion filed a 107-page lawsuit in the Federal District Court in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning accusing Giuliani, who serves as former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, for making “demonstrably false” claims on Twitter, and elsewhere. The lawsuit seeks more than $1.3 billion in damages, according to The New York Times.

The lawsuit lays out a number of allegations that Guiliani made about the company while offering its own refutation. It also connects the former New York City mayor with a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The lawsuit states:

During a court hearing contesting the results of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania, Rudy Giuliani admitted that the Trump Campaign “doesn’t plead fraud” and that “this is not a fraud case.” Although he was unwilling to make false election fraud claims about Dominion and its voting machines in a court of law because he knew those allegations are false, he and his allies manufactured and disseminated the “Big Lie,” which foreseeably went viral and deceived millions of people into believing that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election. Giuliani reportedly demanded $20,000 per day for that Big Lie. But he also cashed in by hosting a podcast where he exploited election falsehoods to market gold coins, supplements, cigars, and protection from “cyberthieves.” Even after the United States Capitol had been stormed by rioters who had been deceived by Giuliani and his allies, Giuliani shirked responsibility for the consequences of his words and repeated the Big Lie again.

Dominion names a number of other people and organizations that it may target with lawsuits soon:

As a result of the defamatory falsehoods peddled by Giuliani—in concert with Sidney Powell, Russell Ramsland, L. Lin Wood, Mike Lindell, Patrick Byrne, Lou Dobbs, Fox News, Fox Business, Newsmax, One America News Network (“OAN”), The Epoch Times, and other like-minded allies and media outlets determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election—Dominion’s founder and employees have been harassed and have received death threats, and Dominion has suffered unprecedented and irreparable harm. Dominion brings this action to set the record straight, to vindicate the company’s rights under civil law, to recover compensatory and punitive damages, and to stand up for itself, its employees, and the electoral process.

Dominion’s suit against Giuliani is the latest in a series of court actions taken in retaliation against Trump campaign allies for allegations of election fraud made after the Nov. 3 election. Earlier in January, Dominion filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against attorney Sidney Powell. In December, Dominion’s director of product strategy and security, Eric Coomer, filed suit against a number of outlets and media figures. As The Daily Wire reported:

As reported by NPR, Eric Coomer filed suit in Colorado state court on Tuesday, alleging that he has been “baselessly accused of using his position to mastermind a high-tech plot to steal the election for President-elect Joe Biden.” Coomer accuses President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, lawyer Sidney Powell, Newsmax, One America News Network, OANN reporter Chanel Rion, Michelle Malkin and others of civil conspiracy and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

