https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-exclusive-hunter-biden-accused-ex-wife-drinking-wine-smoking-pot-camp-david-michele/

Here is the latest from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Hunter Biden drafted a letter to his ex-wife that he kept on his laptop. In this letter Hunter claimed his ex was drinking wine and smoking pot with friends, including “at Camp David with Michele”.

Hunter Biden is a tortured soul. He has longtime problems with alcohol and drugs and he, unfortunately, wrote about these problems and drafted letters to family members complaining about their responses to his issues.

Hunter kept these communications and more on his laptop which he left at a computer repair store. After a certain period of time, Hunter forfeited the rights to his laptop because he never returned to pick it up. This was all spelled out in his contract with the computer repairman. The repairman reported to the FBI that he had Hunter’s laptop and they eventually stopped by and took it. There is no indication that the FBI did anything with the laptop other than hiding it.

But the computer repairman made a copy of the contents of the laptop. The laptop contained pictures, videos, letters, text messages, and other documents related to Hunter’s life. And unfortunately, Hunter kept copies of nearly everything on that laptop.

For example, Hunter maintained a PornHub account where he stored pictures and videos of his escapades:

Hunter’s laptop also included letters that Hunter drafted. In one letter Hunter directs his comments to his ex-wife and shares the following after rambling about his ex leaving him:

And you are drinking wine and smoking pot on the porch with Chris and Amy (the oh so virtuous) or at Camp David with Michele or in NYC with MD, or on the beach with Art and his kids. And I am here waking up alone on my way to a breathalyzer and a pee test…for what?( I have the liver of a 20 year old by the way according to my last blood test.)

Hunter complains to his wife that he has to be drug tested but she can go and drink wine and smoke pot with her friends, notably “at Camp David with Michele”. Of course, this likely refers to Michelle Obama since it is at Camp David but we can’t say for sure.

Below is the entire letter – (hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum):

Hunter on Ex Smoking Pot w M Obama by Jim Hoft on Scribd

Hunter Biden has serious issues. Unfortunately for those around him, Hunter used other people like a typical addict.



