https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-sarah-huckabee-sanders-is-running-for-governor-of-arkansas-america-is-at-stake

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her intent to run for governor of Arkansas on Monday.

Sanders released a video on Monday morning officially announcing her bid following reports over the weekend that she planned to jump into the race. She resigned her post in the Trump administration in June 2019.

Sanders began her video with an anecdote of meeting a soldier in Iraq while working under former President Donald Trump. She went on to say the “radical left” has taken control of Washington, D.C., and that state governors are now the “last line of defense.”

“America is great because we are free, but today our freedom and the rule of law are under attack. I was the first White House press secretary to require Secret Service protection because of a credible, violent threat against me. We’ve seen violence in our streets, at a congressional baseball practice and at our Capitol. This is not who we are as Americans,” Sanders says.

“To remain free, we must have law and order and resolve our differences peacefully. The radical left’s solution is to impose government control and censorship from the top down. But their socialism and cancel culture will not heal America, it will only further divide and destroy us,” she continued. “Everything we love about America is at stake, and with the radical left now in control of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense. In fact, your governor must be on the front line, so today I announce my candidacy for governor of Arkansas and ask for your prayers and your support.”

