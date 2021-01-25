https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/cair-exec-previously-sued-loomer-resigns-beating-wife-will-good-friend-rep-ilhan-omar-disavow/

Former Executive Director of the Council for American Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Florida, Hassan Shibly, has resigned after being accused of beating his wife Imane Sadrati.

Shibly is closely tied to Rep. Ilhan Omar — who has not been forced to comment or disavow the Sharia-compliant domestic abuser.

The Floridian Press reports, “former Executive Director of the Council for American Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Florida, Hassan Shibly has literally taken what the Qur’an says about beating your wife and applied it to his own family.”

TRENDING: President Trump Is Drafting ‘Enemies List’ of Dirtbag Republicans to Primary — Is Moving Forward with Plans to Create “Patriot Party” for the People

The former CAIR leader’s wife made a fundraiser and video last month alleging that Shibly began abusing her when she was 9 months pregnant with her first child, and continued to do so for years in front of their three young children.

“My children and I are in desperate need of your help,” stated Sadrati. “For years I’ve been in an abusive relationship, and the situation at home has become unbearable. I’ve finally decided to build the courage to start over.”

“I got married at a very young age. However, when I was 9 months pregnant with my first born; my marriage became volatile and abusive,” Sadrati wrote on the fundraiser, which has raised nearly $30,000. In a statement, she said that “my husband hurt me mentally, emotionally, and physically behind closed doors and openly in front of my children.”

Shibly was previously sued by Laura Loomer for his role in having her deplatformed on social media.

Loomer told Gateway Pundit that she will be filing a bar complaint against Shibly in light of the allegations against him.

“I’ve been warning people about the national security threat Hassan Shibly poses to Florida and our nation for years. I’m happy to see that the leader of CAIR- FL, CAIR’s largest branch in the country, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the UAE, has resigned over a domestic violence dispute,” Loomer told TGP. “His resignation should have been submitted in 2019 when he advocated for Hoda Muthana, an ISIS bride who fled to Syria to be readmitted to the US despite her Murderous threats against Americans.”

Loomer continued on to assert that “this type of toxic masculinity is unacceptable in society, and within the Florida Bar. I will be filing a complaint with the Florida Bar against Hassan Shibly, encouraging his disbarment.”

Despite her close ties to the wife-beater, Rep. Omar has not been asked to comment on the abuse allegations which became public nearly a month ago.

At CAIR-Florida event in Coral Springs (@IlhanMN speaking later) @HassanShibly celebrates court victory against Laura Loomer, whom he calls “One of the biggest islamaphobes In the country.” — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) October 26, 2019

💥 Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar Celebrates After Judge Rules Terror Watch List Violates Constitutional Rights 💥 Omar congratulated terror-tied CAIR and terrorist sympathizer Hassan Shibly, CAIR’s Florida Chapter Director. 💥 #ExpelOmar

https://t.co/39QyVUzOLp via @gatewaypundit — Pro-Life Warrior – President Elect ✝🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@prolyfewarrior) September 7, 2019

Shibly was also present when the representative made her infamous “some people did something” remarks about the terror attack on the World Trade Center.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Rep. Omar’s office and will update this story if a response is provided.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

