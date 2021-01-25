https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/25/celebrities-need-counseling-spike-lee-says-trump-will-go-down-in-history-with-the-likes-of-hitler-and-people-have-thoughts/
About The Author
Related Posts
AG's shot/chaser thread of Leftist media's blatant COVID hypocrisy after Biden projected-win shows their COVID coverage has been just a JOKE
November 9, 2020
'So much for the sisterhood': Amy Coney Barrett's sorority deletes 'hurtful' tweet about her SCOTUS nomination
October 15, 2020
Uh-oh: Does Yelp have an extra 'Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert' to put on their *own* page?
October 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy