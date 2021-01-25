https://thehill.com/homenews/house/535676-cheney-spokesperson-on-gaetz-in-wyoming-the-men-dont-wear-make-up

A spokesperson for Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyFive examples of media’s sycophancy for Biden on inauguration week House GOP leader says he has ‘concerns’ over Cheney’s impeachment vote Cheney tests Trump grip on GOP post-presidency MORE (R-Wyo.) shot back at Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzCheney tests Trump grip on GOP post-presidency Florida Republicans close ranks with Trump after Capitol siege The Memo: Historic vote leaves Trump more isolated than ever MORE (R-Fla.) for his criticisms of the congresswoman on Sunday, saying he should “leave his beauty bag at home. In Wyoming, the men don’t wear make-up.”

The spokesperson was responding to Gaetz’s plans to be at a rally in Cheyenne, Wyo., where he will reportedly urge Cheney to step down due to her decision to vote in favor of impeaching former President Trump Donald TrumpMore than two-thirds of Americans approve of Biden’s coronavirus response: poll Sarah Huckabee Sanders to run for governor Mexico’s president tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, The Washington Examiner reports.

Cheney, the third-ranking House GOP leader, was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

Cheney’s spokesperson was likely referring to a scene in the HBO documentary “The Swamp” in which Gaetz is seen getting ready for the day, part of which involves applying makeup before he appears on television.

Trump allies in Congress are looking into removing Cheney from House leadership due to her vote. Gaetz has referred to her place in leadership as “problematic” to the large base of supporters Trump has amassed.

“Liz Cheney represents a vision of the Republican Party that does not energize anyone outside of the Washington, D.C., Beltway,” Gaetz told The Hill.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyBiden attends first church service as president in DC, stops at local bagel shop House GOP leader says he has ‘concerns’ over Cheney’s impeachment vote McCarthy says he told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene he disagreed with her impeachment articles against Biden MORE (R-Calif.) said last week he has “concerns” over Cheney’s vote.

“She never told me ahead of time. One thing about leadership, if we’re going to work together, we should understand. We know that this is going to become a difficulty,” said McCarthy in an interview.

Cheney has defended herself and said she’s not going anywhere.

“All of us have an obligation to the Constitution and an obligation to do what we believe is right, what our oath compels us to do, that is above politics, above partisanship,” Cheney told Fox News host Dana Perino. “That is, I think, very important, and it’s incumbent on all of us. We came to different decisions within our conference about that issue.”

–Updated at 12:20 p.m.

