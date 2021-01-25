https://www.theepochtimes.com/chicago-restaurants-bars-officially-resume-indoor-service_3670064.html

Bars and restaurants in Chicago resumed indoor service over the weekend, in the latest reopening move since President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Democrats governing Michigan, Illinois, and Washington have ordered the resumption of indoor dining in the last week, after shutting down such services last year. California officials were expected to announce reopening plans on Monday. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said over the weekend that suburban Cook County and the city of Chicago could move to tier one in the state’s CCP virus plan. Tier one allows indoor service but limits it to the lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent capacity per room. People are also forbidden from standing or dancing indoors and reservations are required for each party, with no seating of multiple parties at one table. The movement came because the CCP virus test positivity rate and several other metrics were met, officials said. CCP (Chinese Communist Party) …

