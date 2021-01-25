https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/darkness-dc-washington-monument-lights-go-national-park-service-investigating/

The lights on the exterior of the Washington Monument went out on Sunday evening and nobody seems to know why.

The National Park Service has said that they “are investigating and will have them restored as soon as possible” in a tweet, shortly before 9 p.m.

The exterior lights of the Washington Monument are currently out. We are investigating and will have them restored as soon as possible. — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) January 25, 2021

The Park Service had announced that the monument will be closing due to the coronavirus, but told CBS that the situation with the lights is not related.

Washington monument and White House went dark tonight. No one seems to be able to explain why pic.twitter.com/H4Fcmoo7yG — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 25, 2021

The Park Service had not provided an update as of 3 a.m. local time.

Naturally, Twitter users had some fun with the situation.

Bidens energy plan already taking shape. — Big Head Fred (@Big_Head_Fred_) January 25, 2021

They called a lid — Max (@IOWNYOU20) January 25, 2021

Luckily, the apparent power outage did not affect the aviation light at the top of the monument.

