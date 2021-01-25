https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/darkness-dc-washington-monument-lights-go-national-park-service-investigating/

The lights on the exterior of the Washington Monument went out on Sunday evening and nobody seems to know why.

The National Park Service has said that they “are investigating and will have them restored as soon as possible” in a tweet, shortly before 9 p.m.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The Park Service had announced that the monument will be closing due to the coronavirus, but told CBS that the situation with the lights is not related.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Park Service had not provided an update as of 3 a.m. local time.

Naturally, Twitter users had some fun with the situation.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Luckily, the apparent power outage did not affect the aviation light at the top of the monument.

The post Darkness in DC: Washington Monument Lights Go Out, National Park Service Investigating appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...