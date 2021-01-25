https://hannity.com/media-room/dear-diary-jim-acosta-laments-that-sarah-sanders-tried-to-ban-me-from-the-white-house/

CNN’s Jim Acosta slammed Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ latest announcement that she will be running for Governor of Arkansas; saying the former Press Secretary “tried to ban” him from the White House.

“Cancel culture? She won? Sarah tried to ban me from the WH (using a doctored video) and lost in federal court. The Trump appointed federal judge wasn’t buying her lies. This campaign is going to be gaslit,” posted Acosta on Twitter following Sanders’ announcement.

Cancel culture? She won? Sarah tried to ban me from the WH (using a doctored video) and lost in federal court. The Trump appointed federal judge wasn’t buying her lies. This campaign is going to be gaslit. https://t.co/Rw4YtAma1U — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 25, 2021

“To remain free, we must have law and order and resolve our differences peacefully,” Sanders said in her announcement video. “The radical left’s solution is to impose government control and censorship from the top down.”

“As governor, I will defend your right to be free of socialism and tyranny, your Second Amendment right, your freedom of speech and religious liberty,” she added.

Watch Sanders’ announcement above.

