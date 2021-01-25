https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/democrats-announce-trump-impeachment-trial-will-start-february-8th-gop-senators-may-ask-secret-ballot-hide-vote-constituents/

Democrats announced on Monday the Trump impeachment trial in the US Senate will begin on February 8th.

Emerald Robinson announced the news Monday on Newsmax.

There is also talk that Republican senators may choose a secret ballot so their voting base will not know how each member voted.

If they do that the party is over. It’s already floundering after House leaders Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney blamed President Trump for the violence in the US Capitol on January 6th.

