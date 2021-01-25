https://www.theepochtimes.com/democrats-explore-using-14th-amendment-insurrection-clause-to-bar-trump-from-future-office_3669980.html

Democrats are contemplating whether they can use the 14th Amendment to bar former President Donald Trump from ever taking office in the future, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said on Jan. 22. Section three of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, ratified in 1868, three years after the end of the Civil War, states that anyone guilty of “insurrection or rebellion” against the United States shall not be eligible to hold elective office in the United States. It allows for Congress to “remove such disability” with a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate. Democrats in Congress have accused Trump of inciting the acts of violence that transpired on Jan. 6 as some rioters and protesters decided to unlawfully enter the U.S. Capitol building—despite Trump saying that the protesters should protest “peacefully and patriotically.” He repeatedly condemned the violence after the incident. It is unclear who instigated the breach of the Capitol …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

