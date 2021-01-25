https://noqreport.com/2021/01/25/did-donald-trump-destroy-the-republican-party/

The greatest pitfall for conservatives is the leftist Democrat mantra that America can now “unite” and “move forward” with any sense of “normalcy.” This scam is essential to any aspiring despotism. Everyone must accept the new order. Not surprisingly, it is also exactly where the GOP “Establishment” is equally obsessed with taking us. And this tells us everything we need to know about the thoroughly corrupt and duplicitous Republican “insiders” who have been selling us out for years. They are now fully out in the open.

Several of their glaring betrayals should never be forgotten. The abominable Wyoming RINO interloper Liz Cheney, who promoted the second “impeachment” sham in the House of Representatives, immediately comes to mind. Right in line with Cheney is the ongoing treachery of Senate Minority “Leader” Mitch McConnell, who expresses his support for “conviction” if the Senate actually continues with its wholly unconstitutional atrocity of a post presidency impeachment circus.

If real conservatives want to know why, in the midst of the greatest national economy the world has ever seen, their Country could be so flagrantly and illegally ripped from them by the left, just consider the behavior of those two traitors. In truth however, they are only a symptom of the root problem, which extends much further yet into the fetid depths of the D.C swamp.

Clearly, the entire national Republican apparatus must be just as thoroughly compromised and infested with self-serving political posers for these two Democrat lapdogs to ever get into Republican “leadership.” And on almost a daily basis, others show their own unspeakably ugly colors. Kevin McCarthy (R.-CA), Republican Minority “Leader,” has rejected any demands by real Republicans for Cheney’s removal from her No.3 position in the Republican House caucus. Many others, including Dan Crenshaw (R.-TX) have also expressed their support of the double-dealing Cheney.

As a backdrop for the treachery of these RINOs, consider a brief timeline of 2020, and the total failure of “Republican” office holders to effectively stand up to it. Beginning with the first sham “impeachment” in January, leftist Democrats played a wholly politicized game with the Constitution, suppressing truth and bypassing any legitimate investigation into the bogus “charges” they cobbled together against President Trump.

Next came the Wuhan virus “pandemic” scam, by which the entire US economy was shut down and millions of Americans saw their livelihoods devastated. Leftist Democrats engaged in every despicable murderous effort to stoke fear and maximize the impact of the virus. Positive cases where forced into nursing homes, where they could infect as many of the most vulnerable among us as possible. Meanwhile, notably effective treatments such as Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc, with proven track records of saving lives, were suppressed through iron-fisted abuses by leftist Democrats in office. Throughout all of this, these same leftist Democrats and their Fake News lackeys squalled that President Trump was to blame for all of the resulting suffering and deaths.

As summer approached and the flu season abated, the left shifted gears with their massive, orchestrated riots, vandalism, looting, assaults, and murders. The claim was made that this was all based on the death of George Floyd, but the coordinated nature of the onslaught made it abundantly clear that Floyd was just an excuse for pre-planned mayhem. Leftist ideology always thrives in the midst of chaos and calamity.

Then came the 2020 Election Day theft, which was nothing less than a coup on the United States of America. The vast scale on which it took place, coupled with the universal stonewalling of any genuine effort to properly audit fraudulent ballots and flagrant manipulations of voting machines, proved that an enormous plot had been hatched beforehand by the left to ensure their takeover of the US government through any available means. Government of, by, and for the people is a thing of the past. And on January 6, “Republicans” in the House and Senate overwhelmingly put their stamp of approval on it.

Many were quick to castigate President Trump for refusing to concede a stolen election. From VP Pence, who never once mustered the decency or the spine to call the election theft what it was, all the way down to “Republican” governors and Attorneys General in contested swing states, it was obvious that the GOP had no intention of fighting for the eighty million (and likely many more) Americans who had supported the President. But you can be sure that, come time for re-election, they will all be campaigning as the “Second Coming of Ronald Reagan.”

So called “Conservative Never Trump” commentators (the term is an oxymoron) are piling on. Like their counterparts in elected office, they remain totally out of touch with the American people. Believing they have achieved victory in collaboration with the leftist Democrats, they now seek to thoroughly marginalize the President to the point that Americans will abandon him. But in their arrogance, they fail to realize that they are only destroying any credence they might ever have had, and are marginalizing themselves!

Now that leftist Democrats have completed their coup and secured their stranglehold on power, they are predictably calling for “national unity” and “healing,” which translates to demands for silence and compliance from our side. And of course those calls are eagerly echoed by the same RINO traitors who had little to say against all of the division and chaos fomented by Democrats since the 2016 election. In short, Democrat leftists are in complete control, and the GOP insiders like it that way. The abhorrence of this situation among outraged Americans is of no concern to any of them. Votes can be fixed.

President Trump gave Republicans many golden opportunities to rise up against the leftist onslaught on America, but they totally and deliberately failed. He merely forced their duplicity and treachery out into the open. This unmasking of phony Republican players may prove to be the greatest single accomplishment of the Trump Presidency. If Real America is ever to be restored (and that is by no means a certainty), we must move on from the fecklessness and deceit of the GOP. It must be understood that President Trump did not destroy the Republican Party. They did it to themselves.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” subtitled “Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture,” is the “Go To” guide to effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.

