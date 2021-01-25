https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/535633-dominion-voting-systems-files-13b-defamation-suit-against-giuliani

Dominion Voting Systems on Monday filed a lawsuit against Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiThe next hustle: What we should expect from Trump Lawyers group calls for Giuliani’s suspension from law practice, ethics probe Would Trump have gotten away with a self-pardon? History will never know MORE alleging that the former New York City mayor spread numerous defamatory statements about the voting machine company while he helped lead former President Trump Donald TrumpMore than two-thirds of Americans approve of Biden’s coronavirus response: poll Sarah Huckabee Sanders to run for governor Mexico’s president tests positive for COVID-19 MORE’s failed post-election legal campaign.

The company is seeking $1.3 billion in damages over what it called a “viral disinformation campaign,” alleging that Giuliani made malicious false accusations against Dominion, including that the company had engaged in voting fraud and election fixing.

“For Dominion — whose business is producing and providing voting systems for elections — there are no accusations that could do more to damage Dominion’s business or to impugn Dominion’s integrity, ethics, honesty, and financial integrity,” reads the 107-page complaint filed in federal court in Washington, D.C.

