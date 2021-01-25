https://www.theepochtimes.com/dominion-voting-systems-files-lawsuit-against-rudy-giuliani_3670225.html

Dominion Voting Systems announced Monday it is filing a lawsuit against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who lobbied on behalf of former President Donald Trump to overturn election results.

“Rudy Giuliani actively propagated disinformation to purposefully mislead voters. Because Giuliani and others incessantly repeated the false claims about my company on a range of media platforms, some of our own family and friends are among the Americans who were duped,” Dominion said in a statement explaining its $1.3 billion lawsuit against the former mayor.

Dominion has already filed a lawsuit against lawyer Sidney Powell, who filed third-party suits on behalf of Trump.

“Guiliani continues to make demonstrably false claims, and we intend to hold him, and others who spread disinformation, to account,” according to Dominion’s statement. “Although no amount of money will repair the damage done, we must pursue justice to expose how disinformation was maliciously created and purposely spread to deceive the American people.”

The Epoch Times has reached out to Giuliani for comment.

Giuliani has not made any references to Dominion on Twitter in recent weeks. On Jan. 6, during an event with Trump, Giuliani made reference to the voting systems provider.

According to Dominion’s website, the firm supplies voting machines and other election equipment to 40 percent of U.S. voters. The Denver-based firm became the target of allegations that it was involved in rigging the November election results, which the company said damaged its reputation and led to death threats against employees.

Dominion officials have said the firm is preparing to take legal action against other individuals, saying they defamed the company.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

