Dr. Anthony Fauci raked in $417,608 in compensation from the federal government in 2019, putting the nation’s infectious disease expert at the top of the income chart above the rest of its 4 million federal employees, Forbes Magazine reported Monday.

At an income more than the president’s $400,000 annual salary, Fauci will collect $2.5 million serving as the director of the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president from 2019 to 2024 if he maintains his role throughout the Biden administration absent a raise. Fauci’s pay, Forbes reported, rose from $335,000 in 2014 to its current level, and he’s brought in $3.6 million over the last 10 years. All data was collected by OpenTheBooks.com through requests under the Freedom of Information Act, according to the paper.

From the early onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci’s public profile grew as the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, where he became a fierce advocate of the lockdowns that forced millions out of work while seeing no cuts to his own compensation, nearly double that of the vice president’s $235,100 salary. Vice President Mike Pence chaired the coronavirus task force on which Fauci served with Dr. Deborah Birx, who earned more than $100,000 less than her NIH counterpart with a salary of $305,972.

A popular figure on television, Fauci, a favorite of lockdown liberals for undermining President Trump throughout the end of the Republican president’s tenure, has managed the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic with remarkable inconsistency, raising questions about whether partisanship is corrupting the doctor’s judgment, from flip-flopping on masks to justifying protests for social justice while attacking churches. Fauci was also an early proponent of shutting down schools before he supported reopening them, leaving the United States as among the few Western nations to have kept schools closed throughout the public health crisis that will bear consequences for decades.

Fauci now claims he was always for full school reopenings, when in fact, virtually every public statement he has made on this topic has been to sow doubt on the safety of schools remaining open. He is a dangerous charlatan. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) November 30, 2020

Fauci’s COVID Follies: A timeline of many contradictions@realdonaldtrump typically takes the heat for coronavirus misinformation, but Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t completely innocent. We collected some of his biggest inconsistencies. pic.twitter.com/TXkVTIrHF1 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 30, 2020

Teachers unions, such as the Fairfax teachers in Virginia, have now capitalized on Fauci’s early concerns to justify long-term closings even after teachers are vaccinated.

Fairfax’s teachers union boss allegedly said she wants to keep the hybrid model (2 days in school, 3 at home) even in the fall after teachers are vaccinated. That’s so absurd that I naively thought she was misquoted. So I reached out for comment and… that IS her position! — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) January 25, 2021

