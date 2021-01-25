https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/535643-first-dogs-arrive-at-white-house

Major and Champ Biden can officially call the White House home.

President Biden’s pair of pups moved into the executive mansion on Sunday, a White House official tells ITK.

Photos provided by the White House show the German Shepherds looking comfy in their new digs, with one waving a tongue while playfully prancing around the South Lawn. In another snapshot, Jill BidenJill BidenDC residents jumped at opportunity to pay for meals for National Guardsmen Overnight Defense: Austin takes helm at Pentagon | COVID-19 briefing part of Day 1 agenda | Outrage over images of National Guard troops in parking garage Jill Biden visits Capitol to thank National Guard MORE is seen giving some TLC to one of the family’s canine companions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Major is making history as the first shelter rescue dog to reside in the White House. The president and first lady adopted him from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018.

: The First Dogs arrived at the White House Sunday, including Major, the first rescue dog ever to live in the White House. The Biden family wanted to get settled in the White House before moving Champ and Major from Delaware to Washington, per First Lady Jill Biden’s office. pic.twitter.com/lAhZrD7Dbx — ABC News (@ABC) January 25, 2021

The Bidens’ two pooches have amassed a loyal fan following after the four-year absence of a furry first family member at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Former President Trump Donald TrumpMore than two-thirds of Americans approve of Biden’s coronavirus response: poll Sarah Huckabee Sanders to run for governor Mexico’s president tests positive for COVID-19 MORE was the first commander in chief in a century not to own a dog.

While the Bidens moved into the executive mansion last week, ITK hears that they wanted to settle in before having the dogs make the move from Delaware to the nation’s capital.

Champ is said to be enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace, while Major loves running around on the South Lawn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

