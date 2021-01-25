https://www.oann.com/fla-rep-seeks-to-name-481-mile-highway-after-president-trump/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fla-rep-seeks-to-name-481-mile-highway-after-president-trump
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:21 AM PT – Monday, January 25, 2020
President Trump may be temporarily out of the spotlight, but one Florida representative is perhaps the first of many looking to honor the 45th Commander in Chief. OAN White House Correspondent Jenn Pellegrino has more.
