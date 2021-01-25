https://thejeffreylord.com/flashback-twitter-had-zero-problems-when-pelosi-said-our-election-was-hijacked/

At one point, before Twitter squandered the First Amendment and President Trump still had a Twitter account, almost every tweet of his was “flagged” citing misinformation. In case anyone still had a crumb of doubt left that media giants aren’t astonishingly bias, let’s take a look back at Nancy Pelosi’s digital footprint, which was left untouched.

May 16, 2017, Pelosi tweeted from her account @SpeakerPelosi, “Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts.” Twitter was nowhere to be found; no stamps of disapproval, no markings of “factually incorrect” warnings. Clearly, Twitter took no offense to potential lies coming from liberal or Democrat accounts.

Fast forward to 2020 and the content of Pelosi’s tweet is exactly what Democrats, liberals and big tech are silencing. There is just one difference: conservative voices. Pelosi herself has thwarted all acts of Congress to protect election integrity; the very thing she herself asked for in 2017 stating very clearly “Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy.”

Twitter’s fake and disingenuous excuse that Trump was “inciting violence” as the justification to shut him down is quite obvious when you look at some of the accounts they did not suspend. Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei who has countless times called for the literal destruction of Israel and repeatedly threatened western nations did not make Twitter’s list of “inciting violence” list.

Chinese propagandists, Louis Farrakhan, Richard Spencer, O.J. Simpson and Nicolas Maduro all still have active accounts. No big deal there. President Trump, however? Two of his “Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the president’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks” said Twitter in a desperate attempt at justifying their dangerous and contra-constitutional actions.