A Missouri gun store is turning more than a few heads after announcing that it’s not selling guns or ammunition to supporters of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Oh, and Trigger Firearms and Reloading in Jefferson City posted its Facebook message on Inauguration Day, no less:

“We don’t have guns or ammo for Biden supporters,” the post read. “Sorry for the inconvenience.”

What was the reaction?

It isn’t clear how many Biden supporters in the area took issue with the stance of Trigger Firearms and Reloading. But bear in mind that Missouri voters solidly supported former President Donald Trump (56.8%) in the 2020 election compared to Biden (41.4%), and that Jefferson City — the state capital — also leans conservative.

Still, a number of commenters didn’t like the gun store’s decision:

“So when you go to bankruptcy court you going to tell the judge I went out of business due to being overly bitter?” one person asked.

“Good to know, I’ll take my money somewhere else!” another commenter exclaimed.

“Love it that you’ve decided to show us what the expression ‘shooting yourself in the foot’ actually looks like,” another user quipped. “Thanks!”

And one guy who lives about a half hour from the store had this to say: “I had a few grand to spend on a small backup to my Springfield XD and some other gear and ammo. Good to know you don’t want my money because I don’t want a fake billionaire reality TV star as my president.”

But it appeared the lion’s share of reactions came from folks who were solidly behind the store’s stance:

“We’re not supposed to arm the mentally ill anyway,” one commenter said.

“You are aware you just sold out……….of stock for the next 4 years,” another user noted. “Whomever came up with this idea is a genius; you will have back orders for a few years; congratulations; soon to be a chain of guns stores across our great nation.”

“Voting Democrat but exercising the 2nd Amendment is like a cow cheering for the butcher,” another commenter said.

“Here I was thinking this was still a free country & any business owner can run their business as they please…” another commenter said. “It’s okay for social media to block a particular person for reasons they choose, but you want to bitch & moan about this business doing the same? The sniveling just won’t end!”

Anything else?

Stef Feldman, Biden’s national policy director, said in December that the president will “make big, bold changes through executive action … on gun violence.”

But one Missouri official is preparing to defend the Second Amendment in case the Biden administration ramps up gun control laws, KMOX-AM reported.

State Sen. Bill Eigel’s bill, SB 39, would create the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” which would nullify any new firearms restrictions from the federal government in Missouri, the station said.

