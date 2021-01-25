https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/hawley-calls-ethics-investigations-democrats/

(FOX NEWS) — Sen. Josh Hawley Monday slammed the Democratic senators who filed an ethics complaint against him and Sen. Ted Cruz over their Electoral College objections on Jan. 6 — and continued to defend his decision to object to electoral votes during the joint session to certify President Biden’s Nov. 3 win.

Hawley aired his grievances in two letters sent Monday morning. In one of the letters, Hawley, R-Mo., called for the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate the seven Democrats who filed the complaint against him and Cruz, R-Texas, accusing the senators of filing “an unprecedently frivolous and improper ethics complaint… [w]ithout citing any relevant evidence or offering any good-faith argument.”

Hawley on Jan. 6 joined a House member’s objection to the Pennsylvania Electoral College votes, triggering two hours of debate in each chamber over the validity of the slate and votes on whether Congress should reject them. Cruz objected to Arizona’s electors.

