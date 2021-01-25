https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535654-hawley-files-ethics-counter-complaint-against-seven-democratic-senators

Sen. Josh HawleyJoshua (Josh) David HawleyTrump DHS chief argues for swift confirmation of Biden pick amid Hawley hold Overnight Defense: Austin takes helm at Pentagon | COVID-19 briefing part of Day 1 agenda | Outrage over images of National Guard troops in parking garage Ethics complaint filed against Biggs, Cawthorn and Gosar over Capitol riot MORE (R-Mo.) is filing a counter-complaint on Monday against seven Democratic senators who asked the Ethics Committee to investigate him.

Hawley sent a letter on Monday to Sens. James Lankford James Paul LankfordSenate panel unanimously advances Yellen nomination for Treasury The Hill’s 12:30 Report: What to expect for inauguration GOP Sen. Lankford apologizes to Black constituents for opposing election results MORE (R-Okla.) and Chris Coons Chris Andrew CoonsDemocrats seek answers on impact of Russian cyberattack on Justice Department, Courts Senators introduce bill to award Officer Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal Senate chaos threatens to slow Biden’s agenda MORE (D-Del.) arguing that the seven senators who submitted an ethics complaint against Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTed Cruz, Seth Rogen trade insults as Twitter spat flares Biden leans on Obama-era appointees on climate Ethics complaint filed against Biggs, Cawthorn and Gosar over Capitol riot MORE (R-Texas) last week issued a “frivolous complaint to accomplish impermissible partisan purposes.”

“These Senators have engaged in improper conduct that may reflect upon the Senate. The Committee should discipline these Members to ensure that the Senate’s ethics process is not weaponized for rank partisan purposes,” he added.

Hawley’s pushback comes as he faces fierce criticism for his actions on Jan. 6 — including calls for him to resign or be expelled from the Senate — after he and Cruz led the challenges against Pennsylvania’s and Arizona’s election results, respectively.

Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseBiden expands on Obama ethics pledge Democrats seek answers on impact of Russian cyberattack on Justice Department, Courts Senate Democrats file ethics complaint against Hawley, Cruz over Capitol attack MORE (R.I.), Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenHillicon Valley: Intelligence agency gathers US smartphone location data without warrants, memo says | Democrats seek answers on impact of Russian hack on DOJ, courts | Airbnb offers Biden administration help with vaccine distribution Intelligence agency gathers US smartphone location data without warrants, memo says Senate panel unanimously advances Yellen nomination for Treasury MORE (Ore.), Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithSenate Democrats file ethics complaint against Hawley, Cruz over Capitol attack Senate majority battle snags Biden Cabinet hopefuls Smith wins reelection in Minnesota MORE (Minn.), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoDemocrats seek answers on impact of Russian cyberattack on Justice Department, Courts Senate Democrats file ethics complaint against Hawley, Cruz over Capitol attack Democratic senator raises concerns about inauguration security MORE (Hawaii), Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineLawmakers move to oust extremists from military Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8 Democrats float 14th Amendment to bar Trump from office MORE (Va.) and Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSenators introduce bill to award Officer Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal Senate panel unanimously advances Yellen nomination for Treasury Senate Democrats file ethics complaint against Hawley, Cruz over Capitol attack MORE (Ohio) last week sent a complaint to the Ethics Committee asking that it investigate Hawley and Cruz and “offer recommendations for strong disciplinary action, including up to expulsion or censure, if warranted by the facts uncovered.”

Hawley has denounced the violence after rioters breached the Capitol, resulting in the death of five people, but he has stood by his decision to try to challenge President Biden’s win in Pennsylvania. Hawley made his objection after the joint session resumed after being suspended for hours because rioters stormed the building.

Hawley on Monday appeared to reference calls for him to resign, writing in a separate letter to the Democratic senators that had “considered whether I should call for you to resign or be expelled from the Senate.”

“The First Amendment does not … give you carte blanche to abuse the Senate ethics process. I have today filed a complaint with the ethics committee that details your deliberate and partisan abuse of this process, including your apparent coordination with various dark money groups, and requests that you be appropriately disciplined,” Hawley wrote.

