(TeaParty.org Exclusive) – Various text message conversations shared to Twitter reveal that Americans who voted for newly inaugurated President Joe Biden are already starting to regret what they’ve done.

Reality can be pretty harsh when it sets in, can’t it?

Yup—they’re just starting to figure out what us Trump voters were going on about this whole time, aren’t they?

In one exchange, a woman explains that a friend of hers who wasn’t super involved in politics got a wakeup call when her husband lost his job.

In a group text with some Biden voters. I bet a form of this convo is playing out all over the country tonight. 😆 pic.twitter.com/RXIUkJc6MZ — Cerno (@Cernovich) January 23, 2021

I’m gonna explain how this happened. She and I are friends from like 15 years ago. Only communicate casually, but she’s asked me political questions in the past cause she knows I’m really into politics. Jeremy is her husband (I’ve never met him). They live out west, SD I think. — Kristin (@Sodangfancy100) January 22, 2021

The woman Kristin explained that her friend had no idea what voting for Biden would produce and that she’d merely hated Trump.

“Jeremy just called and yelled at me,” the friend said.

“He said everyone on the job site are freaking out thinking they are going to lose their jobs. He’s blaming me for voting for Biden. You know I hated the way Trump acted. Is it true that Jeremy could lose his job?” the poor woman asked her friend.

The informed Kristin responded by explaining that she was sorry about the threat to Jeremy’s job but that indeed, Biden’s radical policies would most certainly impact tens of thousands of energy sector jobs.

This is why we all weren’t so concerned about the “Trump is mean” trope because we looked at things like facts and data.

“This is just flat out common sense. I’m gonna be honest with you though, YOU voted for this. I didn’t and neither did Jeremy, but we will be suffering,” Kristin bluntly replied.

“I’m so sick of the ‘Trump is mean’ bs, the man built a great economy but your hurt feelings got in the way of you researching the truth. You let Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper lie to you every damn night into some unicorn utopia of complete GARBAGE,” she continued.

“I always knew that people would regret voting for Biden, I didn’t think it’d be Day 1. Biden probably won’t hurt your feelings as much as Trump but he will take your husband’s job. Think on this,” she continued.

In less than 72 hours, Joe Biden: —Killed 70,000+ jobs

—Eliminated women’s sports

—Invaded Syria

—Left the National Guard to freeze in a garage

—Admitted he doesn’t have a plan to fight COVID

—Broke his own mask mandate EO

—Ended US energy independence Do you miss Trump yet? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 23, 2021

Joe Biden promised to govern as a moderate. On day one he signed EO’s: —Letting biological men take over women’s sports & locker rooms

—Calling for amnesty for millions of illegals

—Ending deportations

—Killing thousands of good paying jobs Is anyone surprised? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 22, 2021

I’m sure there are a whole lot of people like Jeremy’s wife out there who are getting smacked in the face with the reality of the new administration’s policies.

Of course, they could have done themselves a favor nine months ago and done more to research the positions than simply regurgitating what their friends and CNN anchors said about Trump.

Let’s hope that this results in a lot of changed minds in 2022 and 2024.

