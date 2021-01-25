https://www.theblaze.com/shows/glenn-beck-podcast/leftwing-politics-in-sports

Remember when rooting for your favorite sports team felt patriotic? It’s no secret that the sports world has become extremely leftist over the past few years and is now even preaching anti-American ideals in many ways.

This week on “The Glenn Beck Podcast,” Glenn spoke with veteran sports journalist Jason Whitlock about where he believes this all started — and Whitlock tied it back to former President Barack Obama, Nike, and China.

Whitlock first talked about how professional football and baseball used to have a healthy rivalry over which was the most patriotic.

“The military fly-overs, the national anthem before the game, and all of that — the NFL tried to make you feel like the most patriotic thing you could do on a Sunday is go to church and watch football. It was a brilliant business strategy that catapulted football to where it’s America’s favorite pastime. … It’s something that I authentically believe in: Sports do teach the values that best exemplify America,” he said.

“Then China and our competitors figured out, if you really want to influence American culture, you have to get into the sports world,” he added.

Whitlock also told Glenn why he believes President Obama and Nike both played significant roles in moving left-wing political rhetoric into the world of sports.

“I’m not some super-harsh Barack Obama critic, but I’m just going to let the facts speak for themselves. Barack Obama intentionally partnered with ESPN because he wanted to speak to that sports audience,” he said.

“It was a process of ‘let’s move left-wing stuff into the sports world,'” he added. “And Nike is a much bigger business, five to six times more lucrative than the NBA. Nike actually runs the NBA. The NBA is a marketing arm of Nike. Nike’s relationship with China is the key to all of this.”

