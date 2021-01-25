http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7KzyAQglXFk/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki predicted Sunday that President Joe Biden’s first cat would “dominate the internet” when it is publicly revealed for the first time.

Psaki responded to questions about the cat in a video posted to social media where she answered questions from users on Twitter.

One person asked about the details of the “first feline.”

“I am also wondering about the cat, because the cat is going to dominate the internet whenever the cat is announced and wherever that cat is found,” Psaki replied.

In November, the Bidens revealed to CBS News they wanted to bring a cat to the White House.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden revealed to Fox 5 in September that she’d “love to get a cat” at the White House.

The Biden family already has two German shepherds, Champ and Major, who were photographed as they were brought to the White House on Monday.

In her video, Psaki also announced Joe Biden’s favorite ice cream was chocolate chip.

