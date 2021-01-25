https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/just-chief-justice-roberts-will-not-preside-trump-senate-impeachment-trial/

Chief Justice Roberts

Chief Justice John Roberts will not preside over Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

If was previously reported that Roberts was eager to avoid presiding over the sham impeachment of Trump because he doesn’t want to become a political lightning rod.

Senate President Pro Tempore, Pat Leahy (VT) will preside over the sham trial instead.

The Hill reported:

A Senate source said Leahy, a former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is expected to preside at the trial. A spokesman for Leahy said the decision on presiding over the trial is up to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “Leaders have been negotiating all process issues about the trial, and all along we have deferred to them for any announcements about this and all other process matters,” the aide said. Republican critics say this creates a conflict of interest because Leahy voted in February to convict Trump on two articles of impeachment.

The Democrats announced Trump’s impeachment trial will begin on February 8.

There is also talk that Republican senators may choose a secret ballot so their voting base will not know how each member voted.

If they do that the party is over. It’s already floundering after House leaders Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney blamed President Trump for the violence in the US Capitol on January 6th.

The Democrats are also floating barring Donald Trump from ever running for office.

