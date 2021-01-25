https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-senator-hawley-calls-for-ethics-probe-into-democrats-who-filed-complaint-against-him/

JUST IN: Senator Hawley Calls for Ethics Probe into Democrats Who Filed Complaint Against Him

Senator Josh Hawley is now calling for an ethics investigation into seven Democratic lawmakers who filed a complaint against the Republican following the January 6th incursion against the United States Capitol.

The post JUST IN: Senator Hawley Calls for Ethics Probe into Democrats Who Filed Complaint Against Him appeared first on Sean Hannity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

