Journalist Lauren Wolfe’s contract was ‘cancelled’ by The New York Times. Conservatives on social media were then blamed for her ouster. The only problem is conservatives on social media were not calling for her removal from The Times. The Times dropped Wolfe on their own.

Wolfe posted an image of Joe Biden’s plane landing in Washington, DC, saying “I have chills.”

Shortly thereafter, Wolfe’s association with The Times was terminated. It was decided on social media that conservatives had done this to Wolfe, as though The Times has any concern for anything conservatives say with regard to their journalistic method and practices (they don’t).

The left desperately wants the cultural capital that goes along with “being cancelled” So they have to make up cancellations to blame on conservatives.

In defense of this supposition that conservatives were the big bad guys who strong-armed The Times into firing a reporter, Vox wrote that: “Critics began flooding the Twittersphere with criticism of Wolfe and allegations of wider-spread anti-conservative bias among journalists.

“Ali reported on Thursday, January 21, that according to two unnamed sources, Wolfe had lost her work at the Times following a concerted campaign against both her and the Times.” But according to Jesse Signal, Ali never even said that.

Additionally, the “uproar” that Vox attributed to conservatives turned out to be a few random accounts, and not a call from the pundits at all.

This is what Ali said: He described the work Wolfe had performed at The Times, saying that it was “mostly editing stories that were live on the NYT page… related to the pandemic and breaking news events.” He also said that additional tweets of Wolfe’s had been cause for “warning” by The Times.

“There’s a lot of inaccurate information circulating on Twitter. For privacy reasons we don’t get into the details of personnel matters but we can say that we didn’t end someone’s employment over a single tweet. Out of respect for the individuals involved we don’t plan to comment further,” Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha wrote.

Vox said that Wolfe also received a number of harassing messages personally, and Wolfe had shared them. However, it is not unusual for journalists to receive rather disgusting, harassing, threatening communications all the time. Nearly every female journalist on Twitter has received the equivalent of these kinds of communications, and many have seen far worse.

Then Vox said that it was Glenn Greenwald, noted liberal journalist, who had come after Wolfe. But Greenwald didn’t call for Wolfe’s removal, instead he said that perhaps Wolfe’s unabashed adoration of the incoming president was embarrassing for her, given her position as a journalist.

Wolfe’s removal seems to be entirely an internal matter at The Times. Should she have been punished in some way for writing about her support of the new president in highly emotional terms? Probably not, but the contention that The Times in some way took heed of conservative social media accounts and determined therefore that one of their journalists had committed a fireable offense is extremely unlikely.

The Times doesn’t listen to conservatives at all, and went so far as to fire and disrupt their entire opinion page over the publication of a conservative senator’s op-ed claiming that Antifa and BLM riots should be stopped by force.

Desperate to feel to effects of cancel culture for their leftist views, leftist and mainstream pundits and outlets commenced blaming conservatives as a means to try to wrest the narrative of ideological cancelling back from the conservative sphere. But this is a made up story, a fiction, a complete untruth.

