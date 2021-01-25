https://thepostmillennial.com/debunked-liberal-media-falsely-claims-that-a-conservative-mob-got-a-nyt-editor-fired

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Journalist Lauren Wolfe’s contract was ‘cancelled’ by The New York Times. Conservatives on social media were then blamed for her ouster. The only problem is conservatives on social media were not calling for her removal from The Times. The Times dropped Wolfe on their own.

Wolfe posted an image of Joe Biden’s plane landing in Washington, DC, saying “I have chills.”

Shortly thereafter, Wolfe’s association with The Times was terminated. It was decided on social media that conservatives had done this to Wolfe, as though The Times has any concern for anything conservatives say with regard to their journalistic method and practices (they don’t).

NYT should not have fired Lauren @Wolfe321, especially when other journos at the paper have done far worse recently and kept their jobs. Knee-jerk firings in response to online harassment campaigns only further embolden harassers — and put ALL journalists at risk. https://t.co/GB6O1VMMQo — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) January 24, 2021

The left desperately wants the cultural capital that goes along with “being cancelled” So they have to make up cancellations to blame on conservatives.

In defense of this supposition that conservatives were the big bad guys who strong-armed The Times into firing a reporter, Vox wrote that: “Critics began flooding the Twittersphere with criticism of Wolfe and allegations of wider-spread anti-conservative bias among journalists.

“Ali reported on Thursday, January 21, that according to two unnamed sources, Wolfe had lost her work at the Times following a concerted campaign against both her and the Times.” But according to Jesse Signal, Ali never even said that.

Additionally, the “uproar” that Vox attributed to conservatives turned out to be a few random accounts, and not a call from the pundits at all.

4/ So overall, this Vox article presents two key claims for this narrative: -there was a BIG online uproar -Ali’s sources said that that uproar targeted the Times and Wolfe directly One’s unsupported, the other false. This is how misinformation spreads. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 25, 2021

This is what Ali said: He described the work Wolfe had performed at The Times, saying that it was “mostly editing stories that were live on the NYT page… related to the pandemic and breaking news events.” He also said that additional tweets of Wolfe’s had been cause for “warning” by The Times.

3. Updating this thread from a few days ago… There were other tweets Wolfe was warned over I’m told but so far don’t know what those tweets are. I understand they fall into an area that is often argued about: whether reporters/editors can express opinions & still do their job https://t.co/JhZSAlJF51 — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) January 24, 2021

“There’s a lot of inaccurate information circulating on Twitter. For privacy reasons we don’t get into the details of personnel matters but we can say that we didn’t end someone’s employment over a single tweet. Out of respect for the individuals involved we don’t plan to comment further,” Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha wrote.

Vox said that Wolfe also received a number of harassing messages personally, and Wolfe had shared them. However, it is not unusual for journalists to receive rather disgusting, harassing, threatening communications all the time. Nearly every female journalist on Twitter has received the equivalent of these kinds of communications, and many have seen far worse.

Then Vox said that it was Glenn Greenwald, noted liberal journalist, who had come after Wolfe. But Greenwald didn’t call for Wolfe’s removal, instead he said that perhaps Wolfe’s unabashed adoration of the incoming president was embarrassing for her, given her position as a journalist.

If you’re in the national press and will be on TV at any point today and being to feel the need to weep joyously, just hold it in until you find a private place. Nobody is expecting any adversarial coverage over the next 4 years, but it’s just a matter of personal dignity. pic.twitter.com/FNKcFRPF56 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 20, 2021

Wolfe’s removal seems to be entirely an internal matter at The Times. Should she have been punished in some way for writing about her support of the new president in highly emotional terms? Probably not, but the contention that The Times in some way took heed of conservative social media accounts and determined therefore that one of their journalists had committed a fireable offense is extremely unlikely.

The Times doesn’t listen to conservatives at all, and went so far as to fire and disrupt their entire opinion page over the publication of a conservative senator’s op-ed claiming that Antifa and BLM riots should be stopped by force.

Can’t believe a day-long orgy of idiocy and hysteria on Twitter failed to produce a fastidious and accurate accounting of events: https://t.co/aYWKmnVDTd — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 25, 2021

Desperate to feel to effects of cancel culture for their leftist views, leftist and mainstream pundits and outlets commenced blaming conservatives as a means to try to wrest the narrative of ideological cancelling back from the conservative sphere. But this is a made up story, a fiction, a complete untruth.