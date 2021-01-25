https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/25/lol-yes-megyn-kelly-and-bethany-mandel-hilariously-torch-both-the-media-and-never-trump-republicans-in-savage-back-and-forth/

Megyn Kelly shared a piece from The Daily Mail that showed only 18% of Republicans trust the media. To be honest, we’re shocked it’s THAT high, especially as we watch Biden claim he has no plan for COVID and yet the media tells us 2/3 of Americans support his COVID plan.

Not to mention the many articles on Biden’s favorite ice cream flavor.

If only we were kidding.

Only 18% of Republicans trust the media. The refusal of the msm to consider their role in causing this is inexcusable, but predictable. If they want to kill their own medium, that’s their choice, but GOP voters (75m of them) will find other options. https://t.co/5Z7e8VpvTT — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 25, 2021

From The Daily Mail:

Trust in the media is at an all-time low, with less than half of all Americans and just 18 percent of Republicans saying they trust traditional media outlets. The new data from Edelman’s 2021 Trust Barometer was shared with Axios, and found that trust in social media has also hit an all-time low of just 27 percent. ‘This is the era of information bankruptcy,’ said Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman, in a statement. ‘We’ve been lied to by those in charge, and media sources are seen as politicized and bias[ed]. The result is a lack of quality information and increased divisiveness,’ he said.

All-time low.

We can’t help but think the congresses’ approval is probably the same or lower. Yay team!

Bethany Mandel chimed in:

Who are those 18%?! — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 25, 2021

Exactly what we said, EL OH EL.

Megyn’s answer though is a real *chef’s kiss*.

Jennifer Rubin, Steve Schmidt, Nicole Wallace… hahaha — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 25, 2021

Never Trump and the media.

A match made in their mom’s basement.

Ahoy!

The leftist response to Trump did far, far more damage to American institutions and norms than Trump ever could. The damage is on them. But I more and more suspect that this is the not unplanned… — Stephen Sterns (@SHSterns) January 25, 2021

Media absolutely used and fed this.

Yup.

Enthusiastic Mitt Romney voters — Mark Serra (@krameryesrod) January 25, 2021

All three of them.

There’s no way SE Cupp makes up 18% — John Coctostan (@Truth_Serum_OD) January 25, 2021

Possibly 5% though.

That seems high — Just Sayin’ (@JustSayin_Yo) January 25, 2021

That was our original thought as well. Remember? We wrote it way up there …

Seems a little high.

Heh.

***

