https://hannity.com/media-room/midday-brutality-nypd-releases-footage-of-attackers-who-beat-random-man-strip-him-of-clothing/
MIDDAY BRUTALITY: NYPD Releases Footage of Attackers Who Beat Random Man, Strip Him of Clothing
The NYPD released disturbing footage Monday of a group of attackers who viciously assaulted a man in lower Manhattan; beating the victim, stealing his phone, and stripping him of all his clothes in broad daylight.
The post MIDDAY BRUTALITY: NYPD Releases Footage of Attackers Who Beat Random Man, Strip Him of Clothing appeared first on Sean Hannity.