“I wish I could say this news makes me excited and proud to be a woman and a lesbian, but Cyrus’ quote is littered with transphobia,” the LGBT magazine accused. “This kind of gender essentialism was left behind by most of the queer community years ago. Genitals do not equal gender, and Miley should know this.”

“In an age where TERFS are more vocal than they’ve ever been, comments like these reinforce some very dangerous ideas about bodies and gender,” the post continued to scold Cyrus. “Having a gender preference, or even genitalia preference, in who you sleep with is obviously not a problem, but to reduce dicks and balls to ‘men’s bodies’ contributes to dangerous beliefs about trans women.”

“I don’t think Miley meant to traffic in TERF talking points, but the fact is that she did — and she should know better,” Out said. “The stakes are too high for someone with as big of a spotlight as her to be accidentally spreading this sort of rhetoric. Miley I love you, but I’m going to need you to make this right.”

Out also noted that Cyrus was is “hot water” back in 2019 for suggesting being gay was a “choice.”

“I always thought I had to be gay because I thought that all guys were evil, but it’s not true, there are good people out there that just happen to have d***s,” Cyrus said. She later apologized, the magazine noted.

