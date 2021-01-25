Republican Rob Portman will not seek reelection in 2022, the junior Ohio senator said in a surprise announcement on Monday.

“This was not an easy decision because representing the people of Ohio has been the greatest honor of my career,” Portman said in a statement.

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” Portman said.

“During my service in the Senate, I am proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish for Ohio and the country. I have consistently been named one of most bipartisan Senators. I am proud of that and I will continue to reach out to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to find common ground.”

This is a developing story and will be updated…