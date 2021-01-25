https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/newsom-lifts-strict-stay-home-order-ca-regions-even-though-covid-cases-higher-order-started-december/

It’s a Biden miracle!

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) lifted the strict regional stay-at-home order from all regions across the state even though Covid cases and deaths are soaring.

BREAKING: California’s Department of Public Health makes it official. The stay at home order is lifted from all regions. The department noting all meet the required ICU projection threshold to exit the order. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 25, 2021

The 7 day average of new cases is higher now than it was in early December when Gavin Newsom imposed the regional lockdowns and curfew.

California closes outdoor dining (left), California reopens outdoor dining (right). [Obama shrugging confused gif here] pic.twitter.com/RXUAEUgSzS — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 25, 2021

In December Newsom introduced regional stay-at-home orders which is triggered when ICU capacity falls below 15%.

ICU capacity is still below 15%, Covid cases and deaths are still soaring but Newsom just lifted the lockdown order anyway.

What data is Newsom using to justify opening up California even though Covid is still surging?

Newsom is hiding the key information and said the data is just too complex and would confuse and potentially mislead the public.

The effort to recall Newsom has attracted more than 1.2 million signatures.

Do not sign the petition to recall Newsom online. You must physically sign the petition in order for it to count.

Click here for a petition locator tool to find a recall location near you.

